Friday 28 April 2023 Dublin: 15°C
Niall Carson/PA Images File photo
# Fatality
Pedestrian dies after being struck by lorry in Co Cork this afternoon
The incident happened on Main Street in Charleville at around 12.45pm.
312
0
5 minutes ago

A PEDESTRIAN HAS died after being struck by a lorry in Co Cork this afternoon. 

The incident happened on Main Street in Charleville at around 12.45pm. 

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardaí have not yet confirmed his age. 

There have been no other reports of injuries to people from the incident. 

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident on Main Street and the road is closed. The services of forensic collision investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. 

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Main Street area of Charleville between 12pm and 1pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Hayley Halpin
