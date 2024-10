GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses following a collision in which a male pedestrian in his 70s was struck by an SUV in south Dublin.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the collision, which happened on the Old Dublin Road in Stillorgan shortly after 4.20pm this afternoon.

The male pedestrian is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at Beaumont Hospital. The motorist did not require immediate medical attention.

Advertisement

A garda spokesperson said that the scene has been preserved for a technical examination and local traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and have camera footage, including dashcam footage, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.