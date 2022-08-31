Man injured in shooting incident in Limerick

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a shooting incident that occurred in the John Carew Park area of Limerick last night.
The incident happened at approximately 10.30pm yesterday when a man, aged in his 20s, received a number of apparent pellet wounds.
The man was later taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made to date but enquiries are ongoing.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at Roxboro Garda Station on 061 214 340 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
With reporting by Niall O’Connor
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS