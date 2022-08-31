Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 31 August 2022
Man injured in shooting incident in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred last night.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 31 Aug 2022, 8:31 AM
File photo of an airgun and pellets
Image: Shutterstock/Chalermchai Choychod
Image: Shutterstock/Chalermchai Choychod

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a shooting incident that occurred in the John Carew Park area of Limerick last night.

The incident happened at approximately 10.30pm yesterday when a man, aged in his 20s, received a number of apparent pellet wounds.

The man was later taken to University Hospital Limerick to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made to date but enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact them at Roxboro Garda Station on 061 214 340 or via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor

