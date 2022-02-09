Pensioner (72) attacked by gang of men who were trying to break into his shed

A PENSIONER IS in hospital after he was attacked while disturbing burglars at his home.

The incident happened at a property in Adrass Lower, Celbridge, Kildare last night.

Gardaí said that at around 9.30pm, a number of men gained entry into a lockup shed and were attempting to remove property from it.

“The owner of the shed, who is 72-years-old, disturbed these men and was assaulted.

He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers said that a number of suspects left the scene on foot. One suspect left the scene on a scrambler bike, which was stolen from the property.

In a follow up search, one teenager was arrested and was taken to Leixlip Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Any person who may have noticed any unusual activity in the Adrass Lower area last night is asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí.

“Any road users who were travelling in Adrass Lower between 9p.m. and 10p.m. and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”