#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 9 February 2022
Advertisement

Pensioner (72) attacked by gang of men who were trying to break into his shed

The incident happened late last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 9 Feb 2022, 12:38 PM
24 minutes ago 4,276 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5678060
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A PENSIONER IS in hospital after he was attacked while disturbing burglars at his home.

The incident happened at a property in Adrass Lower, Celbridge, Kildare last night.

Gardaí said that at around 9.30pm, a number of men gained entry into a lockup shed and were attempting to remove property from it.

“The owner of the shed, who is 72-years-old, disturbed these men and was assaulted.

He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where his condition is described as serious but stable.

Officers said that a number of suspects left the scene on foot. One suspect left the scene on a scrambler bike, which was stolen from the property.

In a follow up search, one teenager was arrested and was taken to Leixlip Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to come forward. Any person who may have noticed any unusual activity in the Adrass Lower area last night is asked to make contact with investigating Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Any road users who were travelling in Adrass Lower between 9p.m. and 10p.m. and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie