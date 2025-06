A 70-YEAR-OLD man was caught in a sting operation after he had sexualised conversations with parties he believed were 11-12 year old girls, a court has heard.

Patrick (Pat) Linehan, previously of Comeragh Park, the Glen, Cork last month pleaded guilty to using technology to interact with children for the purpose of sexual exploitation. He also admitted arranging to meet a child for the purpose of sexual assault.

Dt Garda Brendan Murray told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that on 8 July, 2023 gardaí were made aware of an incident at Comeragh Park on the northside of Cork city.

“On attending this address, they met with the accused, who was in the company of a number of people who purported to be members of an organisation called Child Online Protection Enforcers.

“A member of this group handed gardaí two USB storage devices which, he stated, contained sexualised conversations between the accused and two female children aged 11 and 12 years.”

Dt Garda Murray was informed that these girls did not exist. He stated that instead their profiles were generated and controlled by adults posing as children.

Dt Garda Murray told Judge Helen Boyle that when Mr Linehan was interviewed he admitted he had been in contact with two girls. He said that Mr Linehan acknowledged that he was aware that girls were 11 and 12 years of age.

“He (Linehan) later stated he thought the 12 year old was 15 or 16 as (he said) she sounded older from the texts.

“He acknowledged he had sent her images and videos, but stated they were not obscene. He also stated that she had asked to meet with him a few times, but he had never met up with her.”

Advertisement

Dt Garda Murray said that Mr Linehan described the communications with what he though to be an 11 year old girl as “harmless fun.”

The court heard that gardaí analysed profiles of Facebook and WhatsApp message between Mr Linehan and the decoy profiles of 11 and 12-year-old girls.

Dt Garda Murray said that the profile pictures on Facebook and WhatsApp were of young female children who could not be mistaken to be adults.

“In the initial conversations with each of the profiles, Pat Linehan is informed he is communicating with children, and their ages are discussed on a number of occasions throughout the message threads.

“Pat Linehan initially states to both children he is 13 years old, but later, after sending selfie type photos of himself, is challenged and admits he is older, stating he was 62. He was 68 at the time.

Dt Garda Murray gave evidence to the effect that Mr Linehan sexualised the conversations very early in the communications with both profiles and described in graphic detail sexual acts he would like to perform on the young girl.

“He asks if they would perform sexual acts on him, to which they reply, questioning if they’re allowed to do that, given their ages. Pat Linehan suggests nobody would know, that it would be a secret. He sent images of his penis to both girls, and he sent videos of a sexual nature to the profile of the 11-year-old girl.

“The message thread to both girls, began on 19 June 2023 and continued for a number of weeks, concluding on 8 July.”

Defence counsel Ronan Barnes, BL, indicated that his client worked for Cork County Council for over thirty years. He added that he had “an exemplary work record.”

Sentencing will be finalised on 1 July. Mr Linehan remains in custody pending the court hearing next week.