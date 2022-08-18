Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 18°C Thursday 18 August 2022
People aged 55 and over can now get another Covid-19 booster dose

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also now invited to book their next booster.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 11:32 AM
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa
Image: Shutterstock/BaLL LunLa

APPOINTMENTS HAVE OPENED for people aged 55 and over to book their next Covid-19 booster vaccine. 

This second booster vaccine will be available to those who have already received their initial vaccine course and one booster dose.

Boosters protect against serious illness and increase Covid immunity, the HSE said. 

Those aged 55 and over can now make an appointment to receive their next dose.

People can book an appointment online for a HSE vaccination clinic or check with participating GPs and pharmacies to receive their dose. 

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also now invited to book their second booster dose at either a HSE vaccination centre or a GP/pharmacy. 

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said immunity “tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine”.

“So this booster will give ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19,” Dr Henry said.

The HSE said children aged 5-11 who are immunocompromised will soon be able to receive their first booster dose if enough times has passed since they completed their initial Covid-19 vaccine course.

People aged 50-54 will be offered their second booster dose from next week and people with long-term health conditions will also be offered their next booster shortly.  

A HSE statement urged people who haven’t yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 to consider attending a walk-in clinic or to register for an appointment. 

559 positive Covid-19 antigen tests were registered yesterday and 388 positive PCR tests, according to latest figures. 

More than 3.1 million booster vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland. 

The HSE said to visit the Covid-19 vaccine section of its website or to call HSELive on 1800 700 700 for more information on booster doses. 

Orla Dwyer
