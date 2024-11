PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT has pledged free childcare, public transport and healthcare as part of its pitch to voters ahead of the general election on 29 November.

Unveiling its manifesto in Dublin this afternoon, the party urged voters to “end 100 years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil rule”.

The party is fielding 42 candidates in this election, one in every constituency except for Tipperary South.

After a delayed start to the press conference, caused by a loud, continuous white noise blaring from the venue’s sound system, party leader Richard Boyd Barrett said his party is committed to entering a left-wing progressive government.

He once again ruled out any possible coalition with Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil.

Boyd Barrett outlined a long list of red line issues for People Before Profit in any possible coalition.

These included “getting vulture funds out of the Irish housing sector”; establishing a state construction company; at least doubling the output of social and affordable homes; introducing rent controls; a wealth tax; legal equality for people with disabilities; “separation of church and state”; imposing sanctions on Israel and “getting the US military out of Shannon.

“I could go on,” Boyd Barrett said.

When asked if People Before Profit is serious about going into government, Boyd Barrett said:

“We’re serious about transforming Irish society and we believe it is possible”.

“A lot of the things that we’re talking about actually match with the aspirations of people.

“Nobody in this country can understand how in one of the wealthiest countries of the world with an unprecedented budget surplus, that we’ve a housing crisis, crisis in health service and many of our public services, and that we have deep levels of poverty.

“We believe it’s possible to change that, and we want to be part of a government that are willing to transform that situation,” Boyd Barrett said.

‘Borrowing our clothes’

Also speaking at the launch, TD Paul Murphy accused a number of other political parties of robbing People Before Profit policies.

“Joe Higgins famously said that Bernie Ahern had stolen his clothes. In this election, it is interesting to see that a number of the parties are borrowing People Before Profit’s clothes.

“I say borrowing because it’s only for a three week period after which it will be quickly forgotten,” Murphy said.

He then accused the Labour Party of copying People Before Profit’s calls for a state construction company, Fine Gael of copying its pledge to scrap the means test on the carers allowance and its pledge to cut student fees, and the Greens of copying its proposals around introducing a four-day work week.

The party has also placed a significant focus on funding and supporting the arts.

Speaking today, the party’s candidate for Dublin Rathdown Siomha Ní Aonghusa outlined how People Before Profit view the arts as a “fundamental part of humanity”.

Ní Aonghusa, a stand up comedian and artist, said she might be the first stand up comedian to seek a Dáil seat.

“The only one who knows they are,” Ní Aonghusa joked.

Put on the spot by a reporter, Ní Aonghusa was asked to share her best Irish political joke.

“Oh jesus… The best Irish political joke is the last one hundred years,” she responded to cheers from the party.

Some of the other pledges in People Before Profit’s manifesto were:

Introducing a minimum wage of at least €15

Increasing statutory holidays to 30 days and introducing two extra bank holidays

Introducing a four day week without loss of pay

Pay student nurses

Immediately increase pensions to €300

Abolish the three day mandatory wait period for abortions

Increase the 12-week limit to allow for abortion on request

Provide period products for free

Cap dairy heards at 200 cows and introduce a Dairy Herd Reduction scheme for farmers

End the nitrates derogation

Expel the Israeli Ambassador and withdraw our diplomatic mission from Israel

Pass the Occupied Territories Bill immediately

Give asylum seekers the right to work

Stopping all deportations from the country

Immediately legalise cannabis

Move towards a strategy of de-criminalisation of drugs