People warned of scam text messages and calls about the Covid-19 vaccine

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN asked to be aware of possible scam text messages and phone calls relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Department of Health issued the joint advice today – emphasising that your GP will be the first point of contact for a vaccine, and that it is free.

In recent days, Gardaí said that it was made aware of members of the public having received “fraudulent” text messages and calls regarding Covid vaccination.

The text messages have made requests for people to confirm personal information such as PPS Number, date of birth and address.

Other people have received phone calls requesting they make an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine jab at a random hospital. In most cases, the person receiving the call will say they are not in a position to travel to the hospital.

This allows the caller to extract further personal details.

Some individuals might confirm that they live alone or reveal their home address. The caller will then offer to come to their residence to administer a vaccine.

The HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid-19 test or vaccine.

The Covid-19 vaccine is free and it is not available privately.

Your local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination or Covid testing, Gardaí said today.

“We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages.”

Gardaí issued the following tips and advice: