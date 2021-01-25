#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 25 January 2021
Advertisement

People warned of scam text messages and calls about the Covid-19 vaccine

Gardaí, the HSE and the Department of Health have emphasised that your GP would be the first point of contact about the Covid vaccine.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 Jan 2021, 11:39 AM
22 minutes ago 2,005 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334855
Dr Fiona Moynihan prepares the Pfizer Covid vaccine.
Image: PA Images
Dr Fiona Moynihan prepares the Pfizer Covid vaccine.
Dr Fiona Moynihan prepares the Pfizer Covid vaccine.
Image: PA Images

PEOPLE HAVE BEEN asked to be aware of possible scam text messages and phone calls relating to the Covid-19 vaccine.

An Garda Síochána, the HSE and the Department of Health issued the joint advice today – emphasising that your GP will be the first point of contact for a vaccine, and that it is free.

In recent days, Gardaí said that it was made aware of members of the public having received “fraudulent” text messages and calls regarding Covid vaccination.

The text messages have made requests for people to confirm personal information such as PPS Number, date of birth and address.

Other people have received phone calls requesting they make an appointment for a Covid-19 vaccine jab at a random hospital. In most cases, the person receiving the call will say they are not in a position to travel to the hospital.

This allows the caller to extract further personal details.

Some individuals might confirm that they live alone or reveal their home address. The caller will then offer to come to their residence to administer a vaccine.

The HSE will never text or call individuals requesting personal information and they will never request payment for a Covid-19 test or vaccine.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Covid-19 vaccine is free and it is not available privately.

Your local GP will be the first point of contact about vaccination or Covid testing, Gardaí said today.

“We would ask that members of the public make contact with any vulnerable friends or family to make them aware of these calls and text messages.”

Gardaí issued the following tips and advice:

  • Never disclose private information over phone or via text message.
  • Do not give out your PPS Number to anyone who makes unsolicited contact with you whether by phone or email. The HSE will never call or text you and ask for your PPS number
  • The HSE will never call you to request your home address
  • Never give away personal data or disclose who you may live with or if you live alone
  • The HSE will never request payment for a Covid test or vaccine
  • If you receive such a call, just hang up
  • Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this scam should contact report the matter to their local Garda Station
  • If you have questions or concerns relating to Covid testing or vaccination, contact your local GP.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie