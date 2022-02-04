#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 4 February 2022
Advertisement

Seven people dead as tourist plane crashes near Peru's Nazca lines

The plane came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon.

By AFP Friday 4 Feb 2022, 10:42 PM
40 minutes ago 3,478 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5674269
File photo - Lines of Nazca in Peru
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo - Lines of Nazca in Peru
File photo - Lines of Nazca in Peru
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

FIVE TOURISTS AND two crew have died after their plane crashed on a trip to view Peru’s famous Nazca lines, the transport ministry has said.

The Cessna 207 single-engine plane belonging to the Aerosantos tourism company came down shortly after takeoff from the small airport of Maria Reiche in Nazca around noon, it said in a statement.

There were no survivors among the seven on board, which a diplomatic source told AFP included two Chilean tourists.

Dozens of planes operate from the Maria Reiche airfield, flying tourists – mainly foreigners – over the Nazca lines, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The lines were etched into the desert floor some 350 kilometres south of Lima between 500BC and 500AD, according to UNESCO, and depict animals, plants, imaginary beings and geometric figures several kilometers long.

They are believed to have had ritual astronomical function or to have served as a calendar. Most are only visible from the sky.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In October 2010, four British tourists and two Peruvian crew members were killed when an AirNasca aircraft crashed over the lines.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie