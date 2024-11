THE CONTROVERSY OVER comments made by Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary about teachers and the reaction to the remarks has been described by Fine Gael TD Peter Burke as a “media bubble” story.

The Ryanair boss gave a resounding endorsement to the Fine Gael Westmeath candidate at a campaign event last week and said he wouldn’t hire teachers “to go and get things done”.

Fine Gaelers in the room applauded the remarks made by the airline CEO, which sparked outrage from the teachers’ union groups.

Primary teaching union the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation condemned O’Leary’s remarks, labelling them “outrageous” and “insulting”.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Simon Harris said he was “pretty annoyed about it”, calling the comments “crass and ill-informed”.

“Quite frankly, he wouldn’t be somebody I’d be inviting to a launch because his way of engaging and speaking isn’t to my taste,” said Harris, adding that the cheering at the comments was “inappropriate”.

However, when asked about the controversy and whether the incident was being raised with Burke while out canvassing, he said:

“No, absolutely not.”

He said “people have been very fair”.

“It has been a media bubble being honest,” Burke went on to tell reporters in Dublin today.

Burke, who has been a Fine Gael TD for Longford-Westmeath since 2016 and served as Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, said he has not been hiding away since the controversy, outlining that he has done many media appearances in the last week, including RTÉ’s Prime Time last night.

“I think we have a very solid campaign on substance, demonstrating how we are delivering for communities right across the country and when people go to the ballot box, Peter Burke will be on the ballot paper,” he said.