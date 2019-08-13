Bricks and bottles thrown at police in Derry during night of unrest

BRICKS AND BOTTLES were thrown at police during disturbances in the Bogside area of Derry last night.

Police in Northern Ireland have said that 24 petrol bombs and six paint bombs were also thrown in the streets and that police patrols came under attack from youths throwing missiles including bricks and bottles.

Between 30 and 40 people were involved in the disturbances which lasted from early evening into the night, the PSNI has said. A small barricade was also erected and burned at Fahan Street. A video posted on Facebook shows the burning barricade.

A laser pen was also shone at a PSNI helicopter during last night’s disruption.

In a statement today, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “This is the third night that the people of this city have had to put up with unwanted disorder and destruction. No one wants to see these despicable scenes on our streets.

“Some of the those involved in last night’s trouble were extremely young teenagers and I have no doubt that this disorder is being orchestrated by much older people and that these youths are being used to attack police and significant symbolic sites around our City Walls.

McCalmont urged young people “to pull back from this behaviour” and asked “those with influence within our community to use that influence positively and help dissuade young people from participating in public disorder.”

“It must be made clear to them that they are risking their safety and that of others, as well as running the risk of a criminal conviction which could have a long-lasting impact on their future prospects.”

“We have gathered a significant amount of evidence over recent days and I am confident that arrests will follow.”