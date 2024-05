THE DIRECTOR GENERAL of the Government’s science funding agency has left the organisation. following a board meeting.

Professor Philip Nolan is no longer with Science Foundation Ireland (SFI). His role was akin to that of a CEO.

SFI is responsible for funding scientific research in Ireland. It manages the awarding of over €200 million in grants annually.

Professor Nolan took up the role in October 2021. He came to public prominence during the Covid-19 crisis when he was a member of the National Public Health Emergency Team’s (NPHET).

He was also the president of Maynooth University.

Following a board meeting, Deputy Director General Ciarán Seoighe has stepped in as acting Director General.