PROFESSOR PHILIP NOLAN is seeking a High Court injunction to reverse his dismissal from Science Foundation Ireland (SFI).

The case is being heard by Mr Justice Rory Mulcahy this afternoon.

His barrister, Senior Counsel Padraic Lyons told the court that Nolan was notified on Monday he was being dismissed from his role as Director General of SFI.

Lyons said his client was given “absolutely no warning” that he would be dismissed.

The board of SFI made the decision while considering the findings of an investigation into five misconduct allegations made by staff members against Nolan, which he has strongly denied.

Advertisement

The investigation found that Nolan’s conduct was “inappropriate behaviour” but “short of bullying”, the court heard.

Lyons told the court that the board’s decision to dismiss Nolan amounts to “a truly astonishing and precipitous course of action”. He said Nolan has been “grievously wronged” and should be reinstated to his position.

Nolan believes the allegations against him are “without foundation”, Lyons said, but he “enaged in a frotright manner in the entire process”.

Lyons told the court his client has been caught up in a “media storm” and “hasn’t been given the opportuity to defend himself”.

In a statement on Tuesday, SFI said Nolan had stepped down and a new acting director had been appointed.

SFI is responsible for funding scientific research in Ireland, it manages the awarding of over €200 million in grants annually.