NORMA FOLEY HAS rejected claims that she “misled” the Dáil about meeting an executive of a company that manufactures phone pouches for schools.

The Education Minister encountered a representative of Yondr at a conference for school principals two years ago, and was handed a phone pouch.

However, the Department of Education said no formally arranged meeting with the company took place at any time.

The Government subsequently announced multimillion-euro funding for a school phone pouch scheme in Budget 2025. It has met significant criticism from opposition benches.

Foley and the Department of Education say they had no further meetings with the company, despite repeated requests after that encounter.

In addition, a spokesman for the minister said the “meet-and-greet” encounter lasted less than 60 seconds and happened as she greeted staff at conference stalls.

He said this was “completely different” from a formal meeting on departmental policy and added: “There is no question, therefore, of Minister Foley having misled the Dail in relation to this matter. ”

Foley has written to the Ceann Comhairle’s office to ask Doherty to correct the Dáil record in relation to his “incorrect claim that she ‘misled’ the Dáil on the issue”. Doherty said he would not do so.

Records released under Freedom of Information show that in November, the Department told Yondr it would be in touch to arrange a meeting with Foley.

However, the minister said this meeting never took place. Yondr did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It comes after Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty accused the minister of misleading the Dáil by not disclosing the encounter in her answer to a parliamentary question.

On 9 October, Foley told Doherty that neither she nor any of her officials had any meetings with representatives of phone pouch producers.

The nine million euro scheme to provide schools with pouches to counter mobile phone disruption was the focus of Sinn Féin’s contribution in the final Leaders’ Questions before the election.

The Department of Education has further estimated an additional cost of between €1.7 and €2 million in annual costs for the controversial school phone pouch scheme.

The figure is based on an estimated 20% replacement rate for the pouches every year.

Doherty said the price tag for the scheme was “craziness”.

He asked why Foley did not disclose the meeting in her answer to the parliamentary question.

He said: “I recently asked Minister Foley did she have any meeting with a representative of a company that produces these mobile phone pouches and on the Dáil record she answered ‘No’.

“And it’s simply not the case, the meeting happened, a phone pouch was given two years ago.”

Doherty said the Government’s narrative behind introducing the pouches is “as clear as mud”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the pouches have been found to be “transformational” for school life, while the department has defended their introduction as “easy to use, cost-effective and better for equity among students”.

Martin said Sinn Féin was “desperately grasping” for an issue to assist it in the election campaign, adding that smartphone use is the “public health threat of our time” for children.

He added: “The impact on children is horrific.”

Doherty called on the Fianna Fáil leader to address the matter of a meeting with the phone pouch company.

“You try to dismiss this as a non-issue. This is a serious issue of waste of public money, a vanity project by a Fianna Fáil minister who was extensively lobbied by an executive, who was given a pouch and who misled this Dáil throughout the process.”

Martin said Sinn Féin had introduced a similar scheme in Northern Ireland.

Doherty protested this assertion, as the education portfolio is held by the DUP.

However, the Tánaiste said Sinn Féin holds the finance ministry.