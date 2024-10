THE GOVERNMENT announced yesterday that every secondary school in the country will receive supports to become “smartphone-free” during the school day.

A total of €9 million has been allocated for schools to purchase equipment to store student’ phones – such as lockable phone pouches, electronic lockers or other storage solutions that will prevent students using their phones.

The phone pouches are magnetically sealed and only the teacher is able to unlock them and give students back their phones at the end of the day.

However, there has been some criticism that students will be able to easily evade the measure, either through providing a decoy phone or by prying the pouch open.

Teachers and parents have also criticised the decision, saying the money could have been targeted to other areas.

So today we’re asking: Should the government pay for lockable phone pouches in schools?