TEACHERS HAVE CRITICISED the government’s decision to allocate €9 million in the Budget for equipment to store students’ phones during the school day.

Schools will be able to choose the type of storage they spend the money on, with some options including ‘pouches’ with special locks or electronic lockers, but critics have suggested the money could have been better spent on other pressing needs in schools.

The Department of Education intends to have the measure rolled out before the end of the 2024/2025 school year, The Journal understands.

The idea is that students can still have the phone on their person so that parents can contact them on their way to and from school but that the student is prevented from using the phone during school hours.

Some teachers and parents have been critical of the decision, suggesting the money could be spent better elsewhere – and that teenagers will find workarounds to the phone restrictions.

John Boyle, general secretary of the Irish National Teachers Organisation, which represents primary school teachers, said that “providing a higher allocation for mobile phone pouches than the increase in primary capitation is tone deaf to the pressing needs of primary and special schools”.

“At a time when Ireland has the largest budget surplus in the history of the state, it beggars belief that initiatives like this have been prioritised over the real needs of our cash-strapped schools,” he said.

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said in a statement that “in terms of tackling the challenges posed by mobile phones and so many other issues, schools are in a worse position now than they were before posts of responsibility were unilaterally cut in 2009″.

“In a survey of our membership earlier this year, 91% stated that they believe the range of challenges that young people face has increased in the last five years. Pastoral supports must be enhanced as a matter of urgency to allow schools to provide the supports and early intervention that students need,” the union said.

Some schools in other jurisdictions, including in Northern Ireland, have recently introduced the use of magnetic pouches that keep the phone locked inside during the school day.

The pouches are also used at some concerts and other events where organisers want to prevent attendees from using their phones.