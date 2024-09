THE DAYS ARE getting shorter, the weather is getting colder, and with plenty of new movies coming out soon some will head to the cinema to spend the dark evenings.

However, varying levels of cinema etiquette can often cast a shadow when trying to enjoy a new film.

Some cinemagoers can find it hard to disconnect from their phone and will deem it perfectly reasonable to answer texts during a movie, while others find the glare of a bright phone screen in a darkened theatre distracting (and quite frankly, rude) – we want to know what you think.

So today we’re asking: Is it acceptable to use your phone in the cinema?