This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bird known as 'the Messi of pigeons' sells for record €1.25m

Armando had been expected to break the previous record of €376,000, but not by such a margin.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 3:35 PM
12 minutes ago 776 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4550035

be14-3004610_main Armando Source: PIPA

A RACING PIGEON has been sold for a record price of more than €1.25 million.

The bird, Belgian’s best long-distance racer of all time, is called Armando and has been described as the Lionel Messi of the pigeon-racing world.

He was sold for €1,252,000 to a Chinese buyer via an online auction about one hour after he was put on the market.

Armando had been expected to break the previous record of €376,000, paid for a pigeon called Nadine in November 2018, but not by such a wide margin.

A spokesperson for auction house Pigeon Paradise (Pipa) said it was “clear that Armando would be the most expensive pigeon ever sold in an online auction, however no one expected that the magical cap of a million euros would be pulverised”.

Pipa did not say who had bought the pigeon, but according to the Belgian news agency Belga it was a Chinese buyer who will likely use Armando to breed other champions.

Describing Armando, Nikolaas Gyselbrecht, founder and chief executive of Pipa, said: ”In football terms you have Messi and Ronaldo – it’s that level.” 

Armando was just one of more than 100 birds put up for auction by respected Belgian breeder Joel Verschoot.

The bird has retired from racing, but buyers were interested in his breeding potential. Some of his offspring were sold for five-figure sums in the same auction. 

Verschoot’s stable of pigeons is based in Ingelmunster in west Belgium, and the online auction has been open for several weeks. As of Sunday, the family had sold 178 pigeons for around €2 million.

Children and grandchildren

Homing pigeons are raced by releasing them, sometimes hundreds of kilometres from home, with the first one back home winning the race.

Racing them is a tradition in countries such as Belgium, Britain, France and the Netherlands, although it has been going into decline in recent years. However, interest in Asia is increasing.

Eugene Fitzgerald, President of The Irish Homing Union, told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland China and Taiwan are the “two big up and coming” countries in terms of pigeon racing.

Speaking about its popularity, Fitzgerald said: “Very few sports you can do in your own back garden, racing pigeons is one of them.”

Fitzgerald said Armando was sold for such a high price as his children and grandchildren will also be “worth a lot of money”, noting: “After a while the fella who bought him could have 40 or 50 direct children and maybe 100 or 200 grandchildren.”

Contains reporting from © AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Suspect arrested after three people killed in shooting in Dutch city of Utrecht
    106,389  70
    2
    		'The Brexit destroyer': British papers round on Speaker Bercow after step to block May's vote
    103,997  98
    3
    		'The most frightening moment of my life': Teens describe crush outside Tyrone hotel disco
    69,922  14
    Fora
    1
    		Poll: Do you think rebranding is worth millions of euro?
    358  0
    2
    		Amid many rivals, co-working space Huckletree is taking a 'curated' approach to startups
    269  0
    3
    		HP's Irish chief's crystal ball shows a future of subscription-based PCs
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		‘I would have come from the flats… Brian Kerr gave me the confidence to go into any room and meet people’
    36,549  10
    2
    		Kellie Harrington auctions off belt to raise money for neighbours who lost their home to fire
    28,500  19
    3
    		'The priority is to be a great club coach': Lancaster on easy decision to stay at Leinster
    24,028  17
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Binge-watched Queer Eye already? Here are 8 other Netflix reality shows to keep you entertained
    5,327  0
    2
    		Poll: Are you guilty of leeching off someone else's Netflix password?
    4,621  4
    3
    		"I fell in love with someone else during my long distance relationship - the post office clerk"
    4,319  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance
    GSOC investigating car crash in which two men died in Louth
    €2.5 million contract out for the manufacture and supply of shoes for An Garda Síochána
    DUBLIN
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    TV and ticket details revealed for hurling league semi-final double-header in Nowlan Park
    Woman who stole over €40,000 from former GP she was caring for jailed for two years
    Most Dublin pubs expect to grow in 2019 as gin trend continues, but they're worried about Brexit
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should colleges be at risk of losing funding if sexual consent classes aren't provided?
    Poll: Should colleges be at risk of losing funding if sexual consent classes aren't provided?
    Poll: Should every child be taught the words of Amhrán na bhFiann in primary school?
    Poll: Will you be attending a St Patrick's Day parade today?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie