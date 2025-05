A TOTAL OF 20 pipe bombs were discovered during a garda search in Ardee, Co Louth this afternoon.

The improvised explosive devices were uncovered during a search operation linked to the seizure of cannabis valued at €190,000 last month in Ardee.

The search was conducted by a divisional drug unit based at Drogheda garda station.

After the pipe bombs were discovered, a cordon was established, and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal team attended the scene.

The team examined the explosive devices, and subsequently “made them safe”, a garda spokesperson said.

The devices were removed from the area for further examination, and the cordon was lifted.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the garda spokesperson said.