Tuesday 6 July 2021
Plane carrying 28 people goes missing in far-east Russia

An investigation has been launched and a search mission is underway.

By Press Association Tuesday 6 Jul 2021, 9:47 AM
The Antonov An-26 with the same board number #RA-26085 as the missing plane is parked at Airport Elizovo outside Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
Image: Marina Lystseva/PA Images
A PLANE WITH 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian far-east region of Kamchatka, local officials have said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.

It also disappeared from the radars, the local transport ministry said.

The plane was coming in for landing when contact was lost about six miles away from Palana’s airport.

The head of the government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on board, the Kamchatka government said.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

An investigation has been launched and a search mission is underway.

Two helicopters and a plane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, officials said.

In 2012, an Antonov An-28 plane belonging to Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise crashed into a mountain while flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsk and coming in for landing in Palana.

14 people were on board and 10 of them were killed. Both pilots, who were among the dead, were found to have alcohol in their blood, Tass reported.

