THE PLANNING AND Development Bill, which Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had previously said would be passed before last Christmas, is now delayed until after the summer recess.

The bill passed through the Dáil last night, after much controversy over the Government guillotining the legislation, and is now set to go before the Seanad.

However, this morning Senators were informed by the Seanad secretary that the bill will not reach report and final stage until the autumn.

A spokesperson for Minister O’Brien told The Journal that the timing of the bill in the Seanad is a matter for the Oireachtas.

“It must be noted however that the bill will be substantially completed before the summer recess and the majority of amendments to be brought at Seanad stages will be of a technical nature, mainly related to transitional and consequential provisions,” they added.



Advertisement

Earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Minister said the Government has always been clear that the intention was to pass the bill before the summer recess.

Once law, the legislation will see a major overhaul of the planning system in Ireland.

At over 700 pages, the bill is the third largest piece of legislation in the history of the State.

Speaking in the Dáil on Tuesday, Taoiseach Simon Harris said:

“At some point, we need to get on and pass a law that is going to reform our planning laws.

“Only a few weeks ago, the Deputies were all shouting at me about the importance of the Housing Commission, which talked about the need to overhaul our planning system. This place needs to do its job and pass the law. There is a housing emergency and crisis.”