PLANNING PERMISSION FOR a new filling station on the site of the explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal in which ten people were killed has been refused by An Coimisiún Pleanála.

Donegal County Council granted permission to Vivo Shell Limited to redevelop a service station and shop at the site in February.

The decision was appealed by a number of family members of those killed in the blast in October 2022.

Today, An Coimisiún Pleanála – which has replaced An Bord Pleanála – revealed that they are turning down the application.

The planning authority said the proposed plan was “out of character” with its surroundings in the village.

The body said: “Having regard to the existing character and the prevailing pattern of development in Creeslough, it is considered that the proposed development (as amended), by reason of its overall architectural treatment, scale and design, would be out of character with its surroundings, would seriously detract from the architectural character and setting of Creeslough and the streetscape and approach from Letterkenny generally.

“It is considered therefore, that the proposed development would be contrary to Policy ED-P-9, of the County Development Plan, 2024 2023 being of inappropriate layout and building design in the context of the existing landscape.

“To permit the proposed scheme (as amended) at this prominent location could have such a negative effect on the visual amenity and local character of Creeslough as to negatively impact on the wider , long-term regeneration and renewal of the village.

“The proposed development would, therefore, seriously injure the visual amenities of the area and the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”

Advertisement

The proposed rebuild had allowed for the demolition of the existing building and the construction of a new structure that includes a shop, post office, deli, off-license, and fuel forecourt.

A memorial garden and light-based sculpture with ten metal poles commemorating those who perished in the tragedy was also planned for the site.

However, many of the families who lost loved ones in the tragedy said this was an insult to their memory considering they died in the metal and rubble of the blast.

The families are still digesting the news which was relayed to them by their legal team and was also delivered by Donegal County Council.

In a statement on behalf of the families affected by the tragedy, Phoenix Law said they have welcomed the decision.

“Phoenix Law made detailed submissions to the planning panel on behalf of the families, which were accepted by the panel, granting the appeal,” they said in a statement.

“Proposing development on this site while a criminal investigation is still ongoing was deeply inappropriate. The families believe the ground should be treated with dignity and respect, given the scale of loss and trauma suffered.

The initial decision to grant planning permission rubbed salt in the wounds of the families.

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law said: “Today’s decision has restored faith in the rule of law, where victims are treated with dignity and respect.

“We continue to call for a full public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The families remain committed to seeking truth, accountability and justice.”

One of the family members who lost a loved one in the tragedy said “This is terrific news. When we got the news yesterday that there would not be an oral hearing we were so disappointed and feared the worst.

“This is tremendous news. We simply do not want a new service station on the site in which our loved ones died.”