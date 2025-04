A PLANNING ROW over the location of a commercial sauna in the garden of a private residence near one of Dublin’s most famous bathing spots is set to become hot and steamy with claims it is setting “a dangerous precedent.”

An appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council to grant retention permission for a period of three years for the Sandycove Sauna by the Sea facility located just a short distance from the popular Forty Foot and Sandycove bathing areas.

An objector claims the local authority’s ruling represents a “haphazard and ultimately dangerous precedent to the commercialisation of residential properties in the immediate area.”

Sento Infinity Enterprises – the company which operates the sauna in the grounds of a house owned by businessman, Julian Baldwin, at Sandycove Point, Sandycove, Co Dublin – was granted retention permission for the facility which is located in a converted caravan in March.

Planning permission was also granted retrospectively for a number of unauthorised structures including 2.1-metre-high timber screen fencing as well as a timber kiosk and shelter which is used as a changing area.

One of the company’s directors, Steven Jeffers, said the sauna had been operating successfully since the end of October 2024 and had fostered a dedicated community of users who regularly enjoyed the benefits of what he described as “this unique recreational offering.”

Mr Jeffers pointed out that the local authority had granted the company a temporary trading licence for both the Forty Foot and Killiney Beach for additional saunas between December 2024 and January 2025.

He claimed late night and early morning swimmers had stated that the position of the sauna provided “a layer of security” by having individuals close by in case they required assistance.

However, the operation of the facility is being opposed by businessman Nicholas McAuliffe, who has a number of business interests in the Sandycove area.

Consultants acting for Mr McAuliffe said they strongly disputed the council’s view that the development did not detract from the amenities of the area.

“Its impact on residential amenities in the area and the serious precedent it would create generally and in the immediate area, is clearly a type of development that should have been refused,” they added.

Planning files show the appellant claims the third-party sponsored commercial development in the garden of a private property should be considered a material contravention of the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Development Plan 2022-2028 because it fails to conform with the zoning of the site which is to protect residential amenity.

Mr McAuliffe argued the development could also irrevocably devalue the immediate neighbouring properties.

The appeal claims an argument made by a council official that the sauna was compliant with the local authority’s policy with regard to the development of the coastal area was “grossly misplaced.”

It also expressed concern that the council was introducing “a worrying logic” that any class of development was acceptable in residences close to the sea.

In its ruling, the council said the sauna facility was acceptable as it supported its policy of upgrading recreational and tourism-related amenities in public parks and harbours along the coastline.

Council planners did not believe the facility would result in any significant increase in demand for parking in the area because the use of the sauna is linked with existing sea swimming activities.

They said granting a temporary planning permission of three years would allow it to evaluate the impacts of the sauna on the area given the “relative novelty” of the development.

The council noted that most of the structures associated with the sauna were generally obscured from view by the existing boundary walls.

It also ruled that the sauna’s opening hours of 7am-7pm were acceptable as its use does not generate excessive noise.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is expected in early August.