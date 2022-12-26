Advertisement

# player ratings
Player Ratings: What's your favourite board game to play at Christmas?
Let us know.
2.7k
1
57 minutes ago

AH, YES. BOARD games at Christmas. The time of year where you realise your quiet aunt is actually the most competitive person on the planet; your cousins are suddenly experts at Monopoly and your brother-in-law is some sort of Trivial Pursuit phenom. 

What better way to settle into the evening by stoking up the competitive sides of those in your family. 

Anyway, settle something for us and rate these board games out of 10.

Monopoly

6

 

Trivial Pursuit

6

 

Cluedo

6

 

Cranium

6

 

Uno

6

 

Risk

6

 

Mousetrap

6

 

Settlers of Catan

6

 

Scrabble

6

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
