Dublin: 10°C Friday 24 December 2021
Player Ratings: What's the best Christmas film?

Have your say.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 24 Dec 2021, 11:00 AM
Friday 24 Dec 2021, 11:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko
Image: Shutterstock/Evgeny Atamanenko

CHRISTMAS FILMS ARE part and parcel of many families’ festive traditions.

But what film tops your leaderboard? 

Die Hard will not be on this list. You can read my reasoning as to why it’s not a Christmas film here.

Let us know in the comments if your favourite isn’t there.

Elf

6

 

Bad Santa

6

 

It's A Wonderful Life

6

 

Home Alone

6

 

The Grinch

6

 

The Holiday

6

 

Love Actually

6

 

The Santa Clause

6

 

The Polar Express

6

 

Miracle on 34th Street

6

COMMENTS (32)

