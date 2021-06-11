#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 June 2021
The Explainer: What's next for the Mother and Baby Home Commission?

Catriona Crowe and Órla Ryan join us on this week’s podcast.

By Aoife Barry Friday 11 Jun 2021, 6:00 PM
21 minutes ago 152 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5464119

SINCE ITS PUBLICATION earlier this year, the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes has been the focus of much controversy. 

The latest twists and turns in the story include a second invite for the three Commissioners to appear before an Oireachtas Committee – an invite that was refused today.

The call came after one of the three commissioners, Professor Mary Daly, spoke via Zoom to a history event by Oxford’s Hertford College, defending the much criticised final report. The event saw the Commission come in for yet more criticism.  

But what does the criticism mean, and what can it tell us about the future of the report and the Commission itself? To take a look, we invited archivist and cultural commentator Catriona Crowe onto the explainer to talks us through the issues. 

She’s joined by our reporter Órla Ryan, whose excellent reporting on the Mother and Baby Homes issue you’ll have seen across The Journal.

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

