The Explainer: What's next for the Mother and Baby Home Commission?

SINCE ITS PUBLICATION earlier this year, the report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes has been the focus of much controversy.

The latest twists and turns in the story include a second invite for the three Commissioners to appear before an Oireachtas Committee – an invite that was refused today.

The call came after one of the three commissioners, Professor Mary Daly, spoke via Zoom to a history event by Oxford’s Hertford College, defending the much criticised final report. The event saw the Commission come in for yet more criticism.

But what does the criticism mean, and what can it tell us about the future of the report and the Commission itself? To take a look, we invited archivist and cultural commentator Catriona Crowe onto the explainer to talks us through the issues.

She’s joined by our reporter Órla Ryan, whose excellent reporting on the Mother and Baby Homes issue you’ll have seen across The Journal.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.