#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 5 May 2022
Advertisement

The Explainer: In the age of disinformation and misinformation, how does factchecking work?

The Good Information Project has been looking at the fight against misinfo and disinfo, and this week on the podcast we’re taking a look at how factchecking and how it works.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 5 May 2022, 6:00 PM
1 hour ago 379 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5755703

PROPAGANDA AND FALSE information are not new concepts, but since 2016, the words ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ have taken on an even more important meaning since 2016.

That year, the election of Donald Trump was just the start of a period where social media sites had to reckon with the fact their sites were used to share fake, misleading and manipulative information.

The problem hasn’t gone away: you probably remember those WhatsApp messages doing the rounds during the pandemic, or you might have seen false information about the invasion of Ukraine being debunked recently.

One of the ways of fighting this is through factchecking and debunking, which are a big part of The Journal’s work.

The Good Information Project has been looking at the fight against misinfo and disinfo, and this week on the podcast we’re taking a look at how factchecking and how it works.

Speaking to presenter Aoife Barry are the Deputy Editor of The Journal, Christine Bohan, who heads up our factchecking project, and Ciaran O’Connor, an analyst at the Institute of Strategic Dialogue. 

Listen here for more:

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by Aoife Barry, Nicky Ryan, and Michelle Hennessy.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie