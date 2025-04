PODCASTS PRODUCED BY RTÉ may soon face the same regulations as other public service broadcasts under new proposals.

This would be the first instance where new media – such as podcasts – will be subject to the same complaints and oversight procedure as other content.

Podcasts enjoy significant popularity in Ireland, with the proportion of the population who listen regularly often higher than the European average (and with Journal Media’s own stable — The Explainer, The Candidate and The 42FM to name just three — contributing to that).

