POLAND HAS ACCUSED Russia of planning acts of terror against airlines internationally.

Prime minister Donald Tusk made the remarks at a news conference in Warsaw alongside Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said he could confirm that Russia was planning acts of “air terror” on airlines worldwide.

Advertisement

“I will not go into details, I can only confirm the validity of fears that Russia was planning acts of air terror, not only against Poland, but against airlines around the world,” the Polish leader said.

The Kremlin dismissed previous claims that Russia sponsored acts of sabotage and attacks in Europe but western security officials suspect Russian intelligence was behind a plot to put explosive devices on cargo planes to North America.

One of the packages caught fire at a courier hub in Germany. Another ignited in a warehouse in England last year.

Tusk’s pro-EU government say that Russia is planning acts of ‘hybrid war’ against Poland and other countries for their support of Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion.