POLICE IN NORTHERN IRELAND appealed for calm last night after disorder broke out in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

It comes after an alleged sexual assault in the town on Saturday.

Missiles were thrown towards police in the town centre and a number of properties were damaged in the Clonavon Road area during the disorder.

Police last night advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area until further notice.

Footage shared on social media appeared to show two houses on fire in the area, with fire engines attending the scene.

Separate videos shared online appeared to show masked youths throwing missiles at properties, damaging the windows.

Some masked individuals also threw missiles including cans of paint and glass bottles at PSNI vehicles.

Advertisement

A line of police vehicles advanced towards the protesters followed by officers on foot.

Firefighters later responded to the burning debris on the road and inspected a nearby house which had filled with smoke.

Police said officers would remain in the area last night to monitor the situation.

“We are urging everyone to remain calm and to act responsibly. Violence and disorder will only place people at greater risk,” Chief Superintendent Sue Steen said.

Our priority is to keep the community safe, and I would appeal to everyone to work with us to bring calm to the area as quickly as possible.”

Police said the scenes followed a protest in the area earlier in the evening.

Earlier, two 14-year-old boys appeared before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court charged with attempted rape of a teenage girl in Ballymena.

The alleged incident occurred in Clonavon Terrace in the Co Antrim town between 7.30pm and 10.30pm on Saturday, in what police described as a “serious sexual assault”.

With reporting from Press Association