A MAN HAS been arrested in Greenwich in the United Kingdom after a manhunt that lasted more than 24 hours in the area.

The manhunt began after Avon and Somerset Police discovered human remains in two suitcases at midnight on Thursday morning near Clifton Suspension Bridge.

The Avon and Somerset Police said today that post-mortem results of the human remains found they belonged to two adult men.

The police service handed the investigation over to the Metropolitan Police service earlier this afternoon.

Advertisement

The Metropolitan Police service has told Sky News that a 36-year-old man was arrested at an address in Greenwich earlier this morning in connection with the investigation.

Yesterday, the Avon and Somerset Police released an image of a man who they wanted to speak with in relation to their ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the man who was arrested this morning is not the person in the image shared yesterday.

Earlier, the Avon and Somerset Police said the discovery of the two victims’ remains in the suitcases has “understandably caused shock and deep concern across our communities”.

Investigations remain ongoing.