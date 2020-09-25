#Open journalism No news is bad news

Police officer shot dead in south London custody centre

The shooting happened at around 2.15am at Croydon Custody Centre.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 25 Sep 2020, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 15,189 Views 3 Comments
Croydon Police Station (file photo)
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

POLICE IN LONDON have launched a murder investigation after an officer was shot dead at a custody centre the city in the early hours of this morning.

The shooting happened at around 2.15am at Croydon Custody Centre in the south of the city. 

The officer was treated by police and paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service, but he subsequently died in hospital.

A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene, and was also taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, where he remains in a critical condition.

In a statement, Metropolitan Police said that no police firearms were discharged during the incident.

Commissioner Cressida Dick offered her condolences to colleagues and loved ones of the deceased.

“This is a truly shocking incident in which one of our colleagues has lost his life in the most tragic circumstances,” she said.

“My heart goes out to his family, direct colleagues and friends.

“We are currently supporting his family and also have a dedicated team providing support to the officers and those in the custody centre who witnessed the shooting.

“When a colleague dies in the line of duty the shockwaves and sadness reverberates throughout the Met and our communities. Policing is a family, within London and nationally, and we will all deeply mourn our colleague.”

Met Police have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, who will lead an independent investigation into the shooting.

