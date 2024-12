THE POLICE OMBUDSMAN in Northern Ireland has been notified of an incident during which an autistic teenager was removed from a shop in Lisburn last Sunday.

Footage posted online by the woman’s older sister, Eileen Mitchell, shows her being carried out of the CeX shop on Bow Street.

In the initial Facebook post, she said the young woman had wanted to buy a second-hand Thomas the Tank Engine DVD, which cost £2.

However, she said that when the woman and her parents went to pay at the counter, they were told by a staff member that the till was already closed for the day and that the purchase couldn’t be made.

The woman wrote that her younger sister “didn’t understand this and became very upset, crying in the shop”.

She said she “doesn’t speak and has the mindset of a toddler”.

The woman said the situation “escalated” and “the police were called”.

In a statement issued this evening, the PSNI said it was the young woman’s mother who called the police.

“Police were called by the female’s mother to provide assistance in the Bow Street area of Lisburn at 6.15pm on Sunday, 22 December,” Superintendent Kelly Moore said.

Advertisement

“The shop was closing its shutters when a female entered the premises.

“Officers attended and after discussions with family and staff members for approximately 20 minutes, a 19-year-old female with complex needs was removed from the shop by a family member, assisted by police.

“One officer was injured during the course of the incident.”

The young woman’s sister claims that when the family “followed up” with police afterwards, they “placed the blame” on the young woman.

“Incidents like this shouldn’t happen,” she wrote. “We need more compassion, better training for staff and authorities, and systems in place to protect those who can’t advocate for themselves.”

The 16-second video has been widely shared and has sparked criticism of police in Northern Ireland.

Superintendent Moore added: “This was a very difficult and complex set of circumstances for everyone involved and I have spoken to the family today to discuss their concerns.

She said that the PSNI is “committed to continuous learning and any feedback will be reviewed and considered”.

“Our officers are routinely called to challenging situations and as in this case we will always seek a patient approach when dealing with people with complex needs.”

The Police Ombudsman has been notified of the incident, but the PSNI says this is not because there is any suspected criminality or inappropriate behaviour, but rather because of “the widespread public concern and media attention” surrounding the video shared online.

CeX has been contacted for comment.