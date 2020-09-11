This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Police probe video of boy apparently driving lorry on motorway

The clip, which was apparently shared on Snapchat, is understood to have been filmed on the M1 motorway near Dungannon.

By Press Association Friday 11 Sep 2020, 8:12 AM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

POLICE IN TYRONE are investigating a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.

The clip, which was apparently shared on Snapchat, is understood to have been filmed on the M1 motorway near Dungannon.

It shows a young boy in the driver’s seat of a lorry cab, apparently steering the vehicle as it drives along the motorway.

A male is audible in the background talking to the child.

The PSNI confirmed it was making inquiries into the incident.

A spokesman said: “We have received a report and are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making inquiries.”

