Police probe video of boy apparently driving lorry on motorway

POLICE IN TYRONE are investigating a video that appears to show a child driving a lorry on a motorway.
The clip, which was apparently shared on Snapchat, is understood to have been filmed on the M1 motorway near Dungannon.
It shows a young boy in the driver’s seat of a lorry cab, apparently steering the vehicle as it drives along the motorway.
A male is audible in the background talking to the child.
The PSNI confirmed it was making inquiries into the incident.
A spokesman said: “We have received a report and are aware of footage which has been shared on social media and are making inquiries.”
