Polish man accused of murdering Michael McDonagh to go on trial this afternoon

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 34 minutes ago
A POLISH MAN will go on trial this afternoon accused of murdering a man in Co Mayo over two years ago.
Matusz Batiuk (33), formerly of Carrabeg Estate, Swinford in Co Mayo was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court this afternoon.
Batiuk is charged with murdering Michael McDonagh (24) at the housing estate in Swinford, Co Mayo on 16 November, 2020.
When the registrar read the indictment to the accused and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Not guilty”.
Addressing the jury panel, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring said the majority of the witnesses in the case are from the Mayo region.
She said Mr McDonagh lived in the areas of Ballyhaunis and Knock.
The judge informed the jury panel that Mr Batiuk has lived in Ireland since 2006 or 2007.
Ms Justice Ring swore in a jury of nine men and three women to hear the trial, which will begin this afternoon and is expected to last two weeks.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site