A NEW POLITICAL poll finds Fine Gael is the most popular party in the country, with Fianna Fáil and Independents also securing more support than Sinn Féin.

The findings align with several other recent polls that suggest Fine Gael has managed to claw back support despite a surge in popularity for Sinn Féin sustained for several years after the last election.

Polling by Opinions for the Sunday Times conducted between 13 and 19 September puts support for Fine Gael on 24%, up five percentage points from its last poll in May.

Fianna Fái and Independents/Others also managed a boost of four and two points respectively.

Sinn Féin, however, has fallen by nine points to 18%, settling in to a slump despite the unprecedented highs that the party enjoyed in successive polls in the wake of the 2020 general election.

The Social Democrats are on 5% followed by Labour and the Green Party, both on 4%, while Solidarity-People Before Profit are on 3% and Aontú on 2%.

The Sunday Times/Opinions poll also asked respondents about the key factors that will affect their vote at the next general election.

Cost of living pulled ahead as the most important factor on 65%.

Health and housing are also influential for voters, both on 56%.

The issue of migration/asylum is less important now than it was in May, when just over half of the public said it would affect their vote. Now, the figure stands at 34%.

At party level, cost of living was the most important factor for voters intending to vote for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and Independents/Other, but Sinn Féin voters were more concerned about housing (83%).