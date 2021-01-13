Poll: Have you travelled over 5km since the beginning of the month?

LEVEL 5 RESTRICTIONS are currently in place nationwide until 31 January at earliest.

Under current guidelines, household visits are not allowed and non-essential retail and gyms are closed and a 5km travel limit is in place.

People are asked to stay at home, expect for travel for work, education and other essential purposes, are otherwise only allowed to travel 5km from home for exercise.

So, today we want to know: Have you travelled over 5km since the beginning of the month?

