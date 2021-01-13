#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 13 January 2021
Poll: Have you travelled over 5km since the beginning of the month?

Under current Covid-19 restrictions, a 5km travel limit is in place.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 9:16 AM
29 minutes ago 11,408 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5323548
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

LEVEL 5 RESTRICTIONS are currently in place nationwide until 31 January at earliest.

Under current guidelines, household visits are not allowed and non-essential retail and gyms are closed and a 5km travel limit is in place.

People are asked to stay at home, expect for travel for work, education and other essential purposes, are otherwise only allowed to travel 5km from home for exercise.

So, today we want to know: Have you travelled over 5km since the beginning of the month?


Poll Results:

No (266)
Yes, but only for essential purposes (211)
Yes, for non-essential reasons (95)
I'm not sure / No opinion (9)




About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

