Poll: Are you shopping around for better deals on bills amid rising costs?

THERE HAS BEEN a surge in applications by mortgage customers to switch their lenders, with delays being reported due to the number 0f applications alongside the exit of two key lenders from the mortgage market.

This increase in applications to switch has been part of a bid by mortgage customers to save money or avoid hikes to their interest rates, amid a cost-of-living crisis that has seen bills skyrocket in recent months.

People have been encouraged to ‘shop around’ to try and save money on both their mortgages and utility bills.

With this in mind, we want to know: Are you shopping around for better deals on bills amid rising costs?

