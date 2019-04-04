Poll: What do you think will eventually happen with Brexit? 

THERESA MAY AND Jeremy Corbyn are set to hold more talks as the Brexit clock continues to count down.

May has said that she wants the EU to approve a short delay to Brexit past the current date of 12 April.

EU leaders have already ruled out a short delay, stating that it is not workable because of the upcoming EU elections. They have said that a long delay could be an option but UK must hold MEP elections in May.

Last night in parliament, MPs voted by just one vote to favour seeking a delay to Brexit over the option of a no deal. But for the EU to approve such a delay, it is likely that parliament would have to pass May’s deal first.

After all that though, and even if a long delay does happen, how will it end?

