Thursday 4 April, 2019
Poll: What do you think will eventually happen with Brexit?

Even if there is a delay, how will it end?

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 9:57 AM
1 hour ago 7,064 Views 31 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

THERESA MAY AND Jeremy Corbyn are set to hold more talks as the Brexit clock continues to count down.

May has said that she wants the EU to approve a short delay to Brexit past the current date of 12 April.

EU leaders have already ruled out a short delay, stating that it is not workable because of the upcoming EU elections. They have said that a long delay could be an option but UK must hold MEP elections in May. 

Last night in parliament, MPs voted by just one vote to favour seeking a delay to Brexit over the option of a no deal. But for the EU to approve such a delay, it is likely that parliament would have to pass May’s deal first. 

After all that though, and even if a long delay does happen, how will it end?

Poll: What do you think will eventually happen with Brexit? 


Poll Results:

UK stays in the EU (354)
UK leaves with a deal (332)
UK leaves with no deal (309)
I couldn't even guess (264)




About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

