Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 5 October, 2019
Advertisement
Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?

It’s that time of year again.

By Christina Finn Saturday 5 Oct 2019, 10:47 AM
34 minutes ago 3,972 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4838439
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva
Image: Shutterstock/Yulia Grigoryeva

THIS YEAR’S BUDGET is based on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, with Finance and Pubic Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe stating that it will be “safe”. 

It won’t be a big give away Budget, by any means, with a lot going into expected supports for businesses impacted by a crash out Brexit. 

There will be a carbon tax, but other tax cuts will be modest.

But, as always, there will be a push to increase spending in areas such as housing, health, education and crime prevention.

We want to know: What is most important to you in the Budget?


Poll Results:

Income tax cuts (288)
Health spending (92)
Climate change spending (70)
Housing spending (68)
Social Welfare spending (46)
Brexit supports (39)
Education spending (20)
Justice spending (17)
Other (let us know in the comments) (16)









About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

