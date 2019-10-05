Poll: What is most important to you in the Budget?

THIS YEAR’S BUDGET is based on the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, with Finance and Pubic Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe stating that it will be “safe”.

It won’t be a big give away Budget, by any means, with a lot going into expected supports for businesses impacted by a crash out Brexit.

There will be a carbon tax, but other tax cuts will be modest.

But, as always, there will be a push to increase spending in areas such as housing, health, education and crime prevention.

We want to know: What is most important to you in the Budget?

