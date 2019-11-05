This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Would you pay a 'cakeage' fee in a restaurant?

The charge is a relatively unknown concept in Ireland.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 5 Nov 2019, 9:13 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

THOSE WHO’VE PAID a fee to bring a bottle of wine to a restaurant will be familiar with the term ‘corkage’.

But Irish diners might be less well-acquainted with the idea of ‘cakeage’, a charge made by a restaurant for serving a cake that is supplied by diners themselves.

This weekend, the Sunday Times revealed that a quarter of restaurants it surveyed charged up to €5 per person for parties to bring cakes with them – with some restaurants charging more than €50 in total.

Restaurateurs argue that they should be reimbursed if diners bring in their own food, but some consumers say that the charge is too much.

So today we’re asking: Would you pay a ‘cakeage’ charge if a restaurant asked you to?


Poll Results:

No (251)
Yes (71)
I don't know/No opinion (18)



About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

