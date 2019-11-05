Poll: Would you pay a 'cakeage' fee in a restaurant?

THOSE WHO’VE PAID a fee to bring a bottle of wine to a restaurant will be familiar with the term ‘corkage’.

But Irish diners might be less well-acquainted with the idea of ‘cakeage’, a charge made by a restaurant for serving a cake that is supplied by diners themselves.

This weekend, the Sunday Times revealed that a quarter of restaurants it surveyed charged up to €5 per person for parties to bring cakes with them – with some restaurants charging more than €50 in total.

Restaurateurs argue that they should be reimbursed if diners bring in their own food, but some consumers say that the charge is too much.

So today we’re asking: Would you pay a ‘cakeage’ charge if a restaurant asked you to?

