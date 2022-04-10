#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 10 April 2022
Advertisement

Poll: Should Irish restaurants display calorie counts on menus?

There has been a mixed response to the UK’s decision to make this mandatory for some restaurants from this week.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 10 Apr 2022, 9:47 AM
52 minutes ago 7,106 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735002
Image: Shutterstock/frantic00
Image: Shutterstock/frantic00

AS OF THIS week in the UK, calorie information must be included on menus at any restaurant chain with more than 250 staff as part of a UK government drive to tackle obesity.

Affecting cafes, restaurants and takeaways, the information must be displayed on any non-prepacked food and soft drinks in a bid to help customers make more informed, healthier choices when eating out or ordering takeaways.

But the move has received a mixed response, with one charity warning it will negatively affect people with eating disorders.

Adding calorie counts to menus is an idea that has been floated by Irish politicians on a number of occasions in recent years.

So today we’re asking: Should Irish restaurants display calorie counts on menus? 


Poll Results:

No (498)
Yes (483)
I don't know (40)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie