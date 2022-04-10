Poll: Should Irish restaurants display calorie counts on menus?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
AS OF THIS week in the UK, calorie information must be included on menus at any restaurant chain with more than 250 staff as part of a UK government drive to tackle obesity.
Affecting cafes, restaurants and takeaways, the information must be displayed on any non-prepacked food and soft drinks in a bid to help customers make more informed, healthier choices when eating out or ordering takeaways.
But the move has received a mixed response, with one charity warning it will negatively affect people with eating disorders.
Adding calorie counts to menus is an idea that has been floated by Irish politicians on a number of occasions in recent years.
So today we’re asking: Should Irish restaurants display calorie counts on menus?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (18)