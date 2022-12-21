Advertisement

Wednesday 21 December 2022
Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie Swimmers brave the cold in Dublin for a solstice dip this morning
# Poll
Poll: Are you taking part in a swim or run this Christmas?
What way will you celebrate the day – moving, or not moving?
2.1k
3
48 minutes ago

IT’S BEEN A cold December so far, despite a brief respite earlier this week.

Annual Christmas swims and runs have become more common in recent years, but the recent chilly snap might make people think twice about taking part this year.

That said, tradition is tradition and groups that organise Christmas excursions, often for charity, may be hard pushed to give them up because of lower temperatures – if it’s any indication, some groups even ventured out for solstice swims this morning.

So with that in mind, we’re asking: Are you planning to take part in a swim or run on Christmas Day?


Poll Results:

No (705)
Yes (149)
I haven't decided/Don't know (40)



TheJournal.ie team
