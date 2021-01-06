#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 6 January 2021
Poll: Are you going to leave your Christmas lights up for longer than usual?

Covid-19 cases are surging, the weather is freezing – will you leave the fairy lights up to help cheer people up?

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 6 Jan 2021, 10:34 AM
33 minutes ago 6,192 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5317233
Image: Shutterstock/Maria Kozharskaya
Image: Shutterstock/Maria Kozharskaya

AHEAD OF THE festive season, people began putting Christmas decorations and lights up early to help lift people’s spirits after a tough year.

Although this is the traditional day to take decorations down, Covid-19 cases are surging higher than the first lockdown in March and April, as hospital capacity has shown

So we’re wondering if you’re leaving your fairy lights up in the kitchen, or keeping the lights on the tree in the front garden on for a little bit longer than usual.

Tell us: Are you going to leave your Christmas lights up for longer than usual?


Poll Results:

No, they're down already (282)
No, they all come down today (213)
Yes (127)
Yes, but only the outdoor ones (28)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

