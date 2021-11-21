Poll: Would you be comfortable going to a work Christmas party?

EARLIER THIS WEEK Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the “responsible thing” for public health was not to plan “major socialisation events” like Christmas parties.

“We really do not have the capacity as a country to have significant Christmas-type levels of socialisation in the run into Christmas if we’re if we’re to turn this around,” Holohan told The Hard Shoulder on Newstalk.

Today Dr Holohan again appealed to the public to take actions to help reduce risk such as prioritising who they meet and meeting outdoors or indoors with windows open.

We want to know: Would you be comfortable going to a work Christmas party?

