Poll: Are you concerned about climate change?

NEW RESEARCH HAS shown that massive melting of glaciers has tilted the Earth’s axis of rotation, scientists say it shows the profound impact humans are having on the planet.

The paper highlights how the loss of hundreds of billions of tonnes of ice has led to changes in the distribution of the Earth’s mass, which has caused the poles to move in new directions.

The scientists found the direction of polar drift shifted from southward to eastward in 1995 and that the average speed of drift from 1995 to 2020 was 17 times faster than from 1981 to 1995.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden warned world leaders this is the “decisive decade” to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

