Poll: Are you climate-conscious when you shop for clothes?

PATAGONIA FOUNDER YVON Chouinard has made headlines around the world today with the announcement that he has given away the outdoor clothing company to help combat climate change.

“Despite its immensity, the Earth’s resources are not infinite, and it’s clear we’ve exceeded its limits,” the billionaire said of his decision to give up ownership.

“Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth, we are using the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source.”

The move will see ownership of the outdoor clothing company, valued at around $3 billion, to the Holdfast Collective, a nonprofit “dedicated to fighting the environmental crisis and defending nature”.

