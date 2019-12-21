This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 21 December, 2019
Poll: Should councillors rescind support for white water rafting facility in Dublin?

The project has sustained significant backlash in recent weeks.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 9:45 AM
29 minutes ago 2,953 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4936234
Image: Dublin City Council
Image: Dublin City Council

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS are set to vote next month on whether they should rescind support for the white water rafting course in the centre of the city. 

The €22.8 million project was backed by almost two-thirds of councillors on Dublin City Council at a meeting last month.

However, the issue has hit national headlines in recent weeks as the project has received significant backlash from the public. 

Councillors opposed to the plans say they cannot justify backing a project such as this when there is a housing and homeless crisis that has not been resolved. 

So, today we want to know: Should councillors rescind support for white water rafting facility in Dublin?


Poll Results:

Yes (306)
No (233)
I'm not sure / no opinion (33)



