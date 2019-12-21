Poll: Should councillors rescind support for white water rafting facility in Dublin?

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS are set to vote next month on whether they should rescind support for the white water rafting course in the centre of the city.

The €22.8 million project was backed by almost two-thirds of councillors on Dublin City Council at a meeting last month.

However, the issue has hit national headlines in recent weeks as the project has received significant backlash from the public.

Councillors opposed to the plans say they cannot justify backing a project such as this when there is a housing and homeless crisis that has not been resolved.

So, today we want to know: Should councillors rescind support for white water rafting facility in Dublin?

