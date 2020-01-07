Poll: Should there be a head-to-head TV debate between Varadkar and Martin?

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are set to meet later this week, prompting further speculation about a February general election.
Whether the election takes place next month or later this year, there are already questions about how the election debates will work.
Martin has previously stated a preference for a head-to-head debate with Varadkar, as well as another debate with the other party leaders.
In 2007, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny debated each other head-to-head ahead of the election but in more recent elections four party leaders were involved.
The argument for the head-to-head debate is that it is between the two most-likely taoisigh, but smaller parties may feel excluded by the format. So what do you think?
Today’s poll: Should there be a head-to-head TV debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin?
Poll Results:
COMMENTS (41)