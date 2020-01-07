This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Should there be a head-to-head TV debate between Varadkar and Martin?

Whenever the election takes place, there are already questions about how the election debates will work.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 10:05 AM
1 hour ago 7,363 Views 41 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4955965
The leaders of the two largest Dáil parties are set to meet this week.
Image: PA Images
The leaders of the two largest Dáil parties are set to meet this week.
The leaders of the two largest Dáil parties are set to meet this week.
Image: PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are set to meet later this week, prompting further speculation about a February general election.

Whether the election takes place next month or later this year, there are already questions about how the election debates will work.

Martin has previously stated a preference for a head-to-head debate with Varadkar, as well as another debate with the other party leaders.

In 2007, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny debated each other head-to-head ahead of the election but in more recent elections four party leaders were involved.

The argument for the head-to-head debate is that it is between the two most-likely taoisigh, but smaller parties may feel excluded by the format. So what do you think?

Today’s poll: Should there be a head-to-head TV debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin?


Poll Results:

Yes, as long as there's another debate with all the leaders involved (559)
Yes (511)
No, a two-party debate is unfair (467)
Don't know (44)




  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (41)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie