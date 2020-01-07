Poll: Should there be a head-to-head TV debate between Varadkar and Martin?

The leaders of the two largest Dáil parties are set to meet this week.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin are set to meet later this week, prompting further speculation about a February general election.

Whether the election takes place next month or later this year, there are already questions about how the election debates will work.

Martin has previously stated a preference for a head-to-head debate with Varadkar, as well as another debate with the other party leaders.

In 2007, Bertie Ahern and Enda Kenny debated each other head-to-head ahead of the election but in more recent elections four party leaders were involved.

The argument for the head-to-head debate is that it is between the two most-likely taoisigh, but smaller parties may feel excluded by the format. So what do you think?

Today’s poll: Should there be a head-to-head TV debate between Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin?

