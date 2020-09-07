Poll: Do you support Dublin's Airport's move to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs?

DUBLIN AIRPORT IS seeking planning permission to install paid drop-off and pick-up zones in a bid to reduce the number of car journeys and encourage passengers to make use of public transport.

The new system would not be introduced during Covid-19 but works will take place shortly if planning permission is granted.

Under the new system, paid drop-off and pick-up zones, with toll booths that accept tags, card and cash payments, would operate in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. Currently, private cars are permitted to drop off in front of both terminals at Dublin Airport but no private vehicle pick up is permitted in these locations.

Dublin Airport says that money generated from the new system will go towards a series of sustainable initiatives and that it could help reduce care journeys to the airport.

So, today we’re asking: Do you support Dublin’s Airport’s move to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs?

