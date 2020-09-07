This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Poll: Do you support Dublin's Airport's move to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs?

The new system would not be introduced during Covid-19 but works will take place shortly if planning permission is granted.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 7 Sep 2020, 11:18 AM
37 minutes ago 10,049 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5197749
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

DUBLIN AIRPORT IS seeking planning permission to install paid drop-off and pick-up zones in a bid to reduce the number of car journeys and encourage passengers to make use of public transport.

The new system would not be introduced during Covid-19 but works will take place shortly if planning permission is granted. 

Under the new system, paid drop-off and pick-up zones, with toll booths that accept tags, card and cash payments, would operate in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2. Currently, private cars are permitted to drop off in front of both terminals at Dublin Airport but no private vehicle pick up is permitted in these locations.

Dublin Airport says that money generated from the new system will go towards a series of sustainable initiatives and that it could help reduce care journeys to the airport. 

So, today we’re asking: Do you support Dublin’s Airport’s move to charge for pick-ups and drop-offs? 


Poll Results:

No, I don't support it  (591)
Yes, but I'd be concerned at a lack of public transport to access Dublin Airport (80)
Yes, I think it's a good idea  (51)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie